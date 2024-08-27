Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    KOREA STRAIT

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240903-N-QR506-1090 SOUTH KOREA STRAIT (Sept. 3, 2024) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the South Korea Strait, Sept. 3, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    VIRIN: 240903-N-QR506-1090
