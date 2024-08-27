Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Small Boat Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Small Boat Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    KOREA STRAIT

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240903-N-PV363-1012 SOUTH KOREA STRAIT (Sept. 3, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct small boat operations in the South Korea Strait, Sept. 3, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 22:00
    Photo ID: 8622333
    VIRIN: 240903-N-PV363-1012
    Resolution: 4742x3448
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: KOREA STRAIT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Boat Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Small Boat Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Small Boat Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Small Boat Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Small Boat
    America
    Small Boat Operations
    PHIBRON 11
    LHA 6
    AMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download