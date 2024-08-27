Bivouac exercise boots 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from Joint Base Andrews, Md., stand in line for in-processing during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 3, 2024. The processing line was the first step in training to rapidly deploy, work together in austere environments, and validate the post as a Combat Support Training Range site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)