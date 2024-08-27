SY 24 | Heavy Lift: 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Simulated HST Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division secure a load onto a crane hook during helicopter support team training with U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)