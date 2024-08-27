SY 24 | Heavy Lift: 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Simulated HST Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Denis DiazAlfaro, a landing support specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of North Carolina, prepares to use a static wand during helicopter support team training with Republic of Korea Marines as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)