SY 24 | Heavy Lift: 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Simulated HST Training

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Denis DiazAlfaro, a landing support specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of North Carolina, prepares to use a static wand during helicopter support team training with Republic of Korea Marines as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8622228
|VIRIN:
|240830-M-AS577-1179
|Resolution:
|7570x5049
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
