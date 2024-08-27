SY 24 | Heavy Lift: 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Simulated HST Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chase Ogden, center, and Cpl. Denis DiazAlfaro, both landing support specialists assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate to Republic of Korea Marines how to properly secure a load to a crane hook during helicopter support team training as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)