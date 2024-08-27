SY 24 | Heavy Lift: 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Simulated HST Training

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate the proper use of a static wand to Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division, during helicopter support team training as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8622219
|VIRIN:
|240830-M-AS577-1128
|Resolution:
|4827x3220
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
