SY 24 | Heavy Lift: 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Simulated HST Training

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to lift a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle with a crane during helicopter support team training with Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division, as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)