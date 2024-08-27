Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | Heavy Lift: 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Simulated HST Training [Image 1 of 7]

    SY 24 | Heavy Lift: 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Simulated HST Training

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to lift a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle with a crane during helicopter support team training with Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division, as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Logistics
    Helicopter Support Team
    15th MEU
    Integrated Training
    ROKMC
    ssang yong

