Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Combat Camera incentive flight [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Combat Camera incentive flight

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Casey Lawson, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs passengers during an incentive flight over Charleston, South Carolina, August 16, 2024. The 437th Airlift Wing hosted the incentive flight to allow base personnel to see their impact on the installation’s flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 16:08
    Photo ID: 8622006
    VIRIN: 240816-F-MJ351-1106
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Camera incentive flight [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Combat Camera incentive flight
    1st Combat Camera incentive flight
    1st Combat Camera incentive flight
    1st Combat Camera incentive flight
    1st Combat Camera incentive flight
    1st Combat Camera incentive flight
    1st Combat Camera incentive flight
    1st Combat Camera incentive flight
    1st Combat Camera incentive flight
    1st Combat Camera incentive flight
    1st Combat Camera incentive flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C17
    Charleston
    1CTCS
    incentive flight
    16 AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download