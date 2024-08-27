1st Combat Camera incentive flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing and 1st Combat Camera Squadron prepare for an incentive flight on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, August 16, 2024. The 437th Airlift Wing hosted the incentive flight to allow base personnel to see their impact on the installation’s flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)