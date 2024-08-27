1st Combat Camera incentive flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Casey Lawson, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs the on-load of a pallet onto a C-17 Globemaster III before an incentive flight at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, August 16, 2024. The 437th Airlift Wing hosted the incentive flight to allow base personnel to see their impact on the installation’s flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)