    317th AW Airmen depart for deployment [Image 4 of 7]

    317th AW Airmen depart for deployment

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Family and friends of 317th Airlift Wing Airmen watch their loved ones depart for deployment at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024. The 317th AW Rapid Global Mobility mission requires readiness to respond to worldwide requirements, as required and tasked through the U.S. Central Command and Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 14:24
    Photo ID: 8621761
    VIRIN: 240827-F-QN813-1004
    Resolution: 4147x2759
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US
    This work, 317th AW Airmen depart for deployment [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess AFB
    C-130J
    deployment
    317th AW

