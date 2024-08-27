317th AW Airmen depart for deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 317th Airlift Wing Airman departs for deployment at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024. The 317th AW Rapid Global Mobility mission requires readiness to respond to worldwide requirements, as required and tasked through the U.S. Central Command and Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)