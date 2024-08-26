Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | ROK, US Recon, UK Commandos Conduct Long-Range Raid in South Korea [Image 19 of 19]

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, ensure accountability of forces at K-3 Air Base, Pohang, South Korea, following a long-range raid with ROK Navy SEALs, ROK Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, and U.K. Royal Marine Commandos assigned to 40 Commando, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 on Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance and partnership with the UK through combined, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula and regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    This work, SY 24 | ROK, US Recon, UK Commandos Conduct Long-Range Raid in South Korea [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    Recon
    ROK
    Commandos
    Ssang Yong
    Long Range Raid

