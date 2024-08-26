SY 24 | ROK, US Recon, UK Commandos Conduct Long-Range Raid in South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, ensure accountability of forces at K-3 Air Base, Pohang, South Korea, following a long-range raid with ROK Navy SEALs, ROK Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, and U.K. Royal Marine Commandos assigned to 40 Commando, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 on Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance and partnership with the UK through combined, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula and regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)