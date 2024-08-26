Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Change of Command [Image 36 of 36]

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Change of Command

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army soldiers, friends, and family gather for Landstuhl Regional Medical Facility’s change of responsibility ceremony to celebrate the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Macarenas on Aug. 29, 2024 at Landstuhl, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge L. Oquendo assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Macarenas.(DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    VIRIN: 240829-D-SH497-1816
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Germany
    Change of command
    Landstuhl
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC

