Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Change of Command

U.S. Army soldiers, friends, and family gather for Landstuhl Regional Medical Facility’s change of responsibility ceremony to celebrate the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Macarenas on Aug. 29, 2024 at Landstuhl, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge L. Oquendo assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Macarenas.(DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 10:23
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
