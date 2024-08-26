Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Q&A with Architectural Historian Travis Fulk, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Q&amp;A with Architectural Historian Travis Fulk, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    Architectural historian Travis Fulk sets up a 4x5 large-format camera to document the physical condition of USS Texas as part of a Historic American Engineering Record project documenting the ship’s physical condition. Fulk worked on the project prior to joining the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command environmental team in July, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 08:49
    Photo ID: 8621124
    VIRIN: 220131-O-LB813-1003
    Resolution: 1368x2048
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Q&A with Architectural Historian Travis Fulk, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Q&amp;A with Architectural Historian Travis Fulk, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command
    Q&amp;A with Architectural Historian Travis Fulk, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command
    Q&amp;A with Architectural Historian Travis Fulk, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Q&amp;A with Architectural Historian Travis Fulk, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    environmental
    historian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download