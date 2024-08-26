Architectural historian Travis Fulk sets up a 4x5 large-format camera to document the physical condition of USS Texas as part of a Historic American Engineering Record project documenting the ship’s physical condition. Fulk worked on the project prior to joining the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command environmental team in July, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8621124
|VIRIN:
|220131-O-LB813-1003
|Resolution:
|1368x2048
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Q&A with Architectural Historian Travis Fulk, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Q&A with Architectural Historian Travis Fulk, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command
No keywords found.