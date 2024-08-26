Before joining the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command in July, 2024, architectural historian Travis Fulk conducted research aboard – and under – museum battleship USS Texas as part of a team conducting research for a Historic American Engineering Record. He used laser scanning and large-format photography to document the condition of the ship’s hull.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8621122
|VIRIN:
|220131-O-LB813-1002
|Resolution:
|3171x1783
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Q&A with Architectural Historian Travis Fulk, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Q&A with Architectural Historian Travis Fulk, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command
No keywords found.