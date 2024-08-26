Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) architectural historian Travis Fulk aboard the museum battleship USS Texas. Prior to joining NAVFAC in July, 2024, Fulk served on a team charged with providing Historic American Engineering Record (HAER) documentation of the ship’s physical condition. Once completed, the HAER will be available for future reference as a permanent record in the Library of Congress.
