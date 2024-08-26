U.S. Army and Angolan military medical experts conduct subject matter exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LUANDA, Angola - U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Claude Burnett (right), director of global health engagements for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Alberto De Almeida, director of health services for the Angolan Armed Forces during a subject matter exchange engagement Aug. 19-23 in Angola. The medical exchange focused on advanced medical skills required for rapid response during emerging disease outbreaks with the goal of increasing interoperability regarding outbreak management, surveillance, prevention, diagnosis and treatment. The medical exchange was conducted on behalf of Southern European Task Force-Africa and Africa Command. Also pictured, from left to right, are Dr. David Blaney, AFRICOM Public Health and U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Sean Dooley, a critical care/pulmonary physician from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.