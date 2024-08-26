ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marines with 1st ROK Marine Division and U.S. Marines with Reconnaissance Company, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an amphibious insert during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in waters east of the coast of Korea, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing towards combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae)