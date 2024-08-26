Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae 

    III MEF Information Group     

    Republic of Korea Marines with 1st ROK Marine Division conduct a shore to ship movement in Korean assault amphibious vehicles during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in waters east of the coast of Korea, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing towards combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 05:54
    Photo ID: 8620954
    VIRIN: 240901-M-NV622-1003
    Resolution: 4541x3162
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements
    ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements
    ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements
    ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements
    ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements
    ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements
    ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements
    ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements
    ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    ROKMC
    ssang yong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download