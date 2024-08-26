Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault

    HWAJIN-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 57, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, transports 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel and equipment ashore during a simulated amphibious assault at Hwajin-ri, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 04:35
    Photo ID: 8620941
    VIRIN: 240902-M-HY848-1076
    Resolution: 6208x4141
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: HWAJIN-RI, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault
    SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault
    SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault
    SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault
    SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault
    SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault
    SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault
    SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Amphibious
    Ship-to-shore
    Ssang Yong
    Amphibious Combat Vehicle
    ACV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download