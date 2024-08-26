SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tommy Fuentes, a machine gunner assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, provides security while securing a beach during a simulated amphibious assault at Hwajin-ri, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)