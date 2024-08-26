Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault [Image 4 of 8]

    SY 24 | ACVs Land Ashore for Ssang Yong 24 Amphibious Assault

    HWAJIN-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tommy Fuentes, a machine gunner assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, provides security while securing a beach during a simulated amphibious assault at Hwajin-ri, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    South Korea
    Amphibious
    Ship-to-shore
    Ssang Yong
    Amphibious Combat Vehicle
    ACV

