An Airman’s journey on 9/11: Reflections on service and sacrifice

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bryant Roy, 86th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, reminisces about his military career during an interview and photoshoot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 23, 2024. Roy began his career as an Airborne Radar Technician instructor, flying on board the E-3 Airborne Early Warning aircraft and is set to retire in June 2025 after more than 30 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)