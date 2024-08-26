Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Airman’s journey on 9/11: Reflections on service and sacrifice [Image 3 of 4]

    An Airman’s journey on 9/11: Reflections on service and sacrifice

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bryant Roy, 86th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, reminisces about his military career during an interview and photoshoot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 23, 2024. Roy began his career as an Airborne Radar Technician instructor, flying on board the E-3 Airborne Early Warning aircraft and is set to retire in June 2025 after more than 30 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    9/11
    Hero
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force

