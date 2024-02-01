Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam [Image 6 of 6]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 21, 2024) – USNS City of Bismarck’s Master, Capt. Christopher Jackson, left, and U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, center, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, speak with Ms. Susan Burns, left center, United States Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, during a tour of the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2024. The City of Bismarck is in Quang Ngai in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 20:45
    Photo ID: 8620717
    VIRIN: 240821-N-GC639-1033
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Quang Ngai
    Pacific Partnerhip
    Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Vietnam)
    Community Relations
    PP24-2
    pacific partnershop 2024-2

