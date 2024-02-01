Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 21, 2024) – U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, left, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, shows Ms. Susan Burns, center, United States Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, a berthing area during a tour of the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2024. The City of Bismarck is in Quang Ngai in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)