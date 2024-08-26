Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - React to Fire Training

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Stefan Alfonsi 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Competitor, Sgt Russel McCune, 200th Military Police Command, returns fire during a react to fire training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 2, 2024. McCune is participating in an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stefan A. Alfonsi)

    TAGS

    combat
    fort dix
    200th Military Police
    contact
    army reserve
    24ARBSC

