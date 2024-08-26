Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - React to Fire Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Competitor, Sgt Russel McCune, 200th Military Police Command, returns fire during a react to fire training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 2, 2024. McCune is participating in an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stefan A. Alfonsi)