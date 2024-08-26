Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Box-O-Guns

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Best Squad competitors, Spc. Alexander Balicoco, 9th Mission Support Command, and Spc. Joalys Rodriguez, 311th Signal Command (Theater), reassemble a Sig Sauer M17 pistol while participating in a "Box of Guns" challenge at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sep. 1, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC, the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin)