Northern Viking 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240902-N-UF271-1037 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Sep. 2, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Lila Jacobs, assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS 271), monitors the vitals of a simulated casualty at a flightline aid station during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Sep. 2. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)