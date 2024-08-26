Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Viking 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Northern Viking 2024

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    09.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    240902-N-UF271-1041 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Sep. 2, 2024) U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to a flightline aid station, move a simulated casualty patient during exercise Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Sep. 2, 2024. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 14:26
    Photo ID: 8620557
    VIRIN: 240902-N-UF271-1041
    Resolution: 7605x5070
    Size: 26.19 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Viking 2024 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iceland
    NV24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download