    Mass Casualty Northern Viking 24

    Mass Casualty Northern Viking 24

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Elizabeth Reisen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    240902-N-IA840-1170 KEFLAVIK, Iceland (Sept. 2, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Young (left) and Lt. Shelby Wolfe (right) prepare a drainage tube for a simulated casualty in a C-146A Wolfhound aircraft during a medical transport flight at a mass casualty drill held at Northern Viking 24 (NV24) in Keflavik, Iceland, Sept. 2. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elizabeth Reisen)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 13:43
    Photo ID: 8620554
    VIRIN: 240902-N-IA840-1170
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.11 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Northern Viking 24, by CPO Elizabeth Reisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NV24

