Mass Casualty Northern Viking 24

240902-N-IA840-1170 KEFLAVIK, Iceland (Sept. 2, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Young (left) and Lt. Shelby Wolfe (right) prepare a drainage tube for a simulated casualty in a C-146A Wolfhound aircraft during a medical transport flight at a mass casualty drill held at Northern Viking 24 (NV24) in Keflavik, Iceland, Sept. 2. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elizabeth Reisen)