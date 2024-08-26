Mass Casualty Northern Viking 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240902-N-IA840-1098 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Sept. 2, 2024) Master Sgt. Eli Dunbar (left) and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Young (center) reposition a stretcher with a simulated casualty in a C-146A Wolfhound aircraft for a medical transport flight during a mass casualty drill at Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Sept. 2. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elizabeth Reisen)