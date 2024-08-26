Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Boat Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 7]

    Small Boat Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    SEA OF JAPAN

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240902-N-FC892-1082 SOUTH KOREAN STRAIT (Sept. 2, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Bryan Dolittle, from Hemet, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participates in a small boat recovery as part of a man overboard drill in the South Korean Strait, Sept. 2, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024
    Photo ID: 8620471
    VIRIN: 240902-N-FC892-1082
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Boat Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Man Overboard
    Boat Operations
    Boatswain's Mate
    USS America (LHA 6)

