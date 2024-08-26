Super Garuda Shield 2024: Joint sapper training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Indonesian National Armed Forces is talking to two Australian Sappers of the Australian Self Defence Force while watching a demonstration of how to build a triple strand barbed wire obstacle during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.