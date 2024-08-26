Super Garuda Shield 2024: Joint sapper training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Sgt. Enriquez, a combat engineer from Alpha Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, is demonstrating the correct way to construct a barbed wire obstacle during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.