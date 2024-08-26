Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Joint sapper training [Image 2 of 3]

    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Joint sapper training

    PUSLATPUR 5, INDONESIA

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S Army Sgt. Enriquez, a combat engineer from Alpha Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, is demonstrating the correct way to construct a barbed wire obstacle during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield

