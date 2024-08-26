Super Garuda Shield 2024: Joint sapper training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army combat engineers from Alpha Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, provide training with partner nations on how to construct a barbed wire obstacle during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Pustalapur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.