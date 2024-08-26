Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Karon Jones, a combat documentation and production specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, helps build a communication network for joint services to maintain contact during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.