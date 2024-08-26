Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Frances Esposo from the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Karon Jones from 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, build a communication network for joint services to maintain contact during operation Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.