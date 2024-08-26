Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    Super Garuda Shield 2024

    INDONESIA

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Melanie Tolen 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army service members from Charlie Company, 624th Brigade Support Battalion from the Illinois Army National Guard pose for a photo before a medical training exercise during operation Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

