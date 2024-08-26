Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chilean commandos and 11th Airborne conduct sustained airborne training [Image 6 of 14]

    Chilean commandos and 11th Airborne conduct sustained airborne training

    POZO ALMONTE, CHILE

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, and commandos with the Chilean army perform simulated mock door training, in preparation for their combined airborne infiltration during Southern Fenix 24 at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile, Aug. 29, 2024.
    Southern Fenix 24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 12:15
    Photo ID: 8620156
    VIRIN: 240829-A-FH106-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: POZO ALMONTE, CL
    This work, Chilean commandos and 11th Airborne conduct sustained airborne training [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Iman Broady-Chin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SF24
    SOUTHERNFENIX24

