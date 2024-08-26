Chilean commandos and 11th Airborne conduct sustained airborne training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean commando jumpmaster signals to the U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, and commandos with the Chilean army to “hook up”, their static lines for the simulated mock door training in preparation for their combined airborne infiltration during Southern Fenix 29 Aug 24 at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile, Aug. 29, 2024.

Southern Fenix 24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)