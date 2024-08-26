Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Best Squad competitors, Spc. Brandon Swords and Cpl. Robert Corliss, U.S. Army Civil Affairs Psychological Operations Command, perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care on a training mannequin at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sep. 1, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC, the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin) // RELEASED //