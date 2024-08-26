Army Reserve Best Squad competitors, Pfc. Timothy Guerra and Staff Sgt. Derek Selden, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care on a training manequin at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sep. 1, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC, the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Ar,my Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin) // RELEASED //
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 13:11
|Photo ID:
|8620147
|VIRIN:
|240901-A-IH863-1801
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|17.78 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Scott Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.