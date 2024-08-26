Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitors, Pfc. Timothy Guerra and Staff Sgt. Derek Selden, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care on a training manequin at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sep. 1, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC, the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Ar,my Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin) // RELEASED //

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 13:11
    Photo ID: 8620147
    VIRIN: 240901-A-IH863-1801
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 17.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Scott Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane
    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tactical combat casualty care
    TCCC
    24ARBSC
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs Psychological Operations Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download