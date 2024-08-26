Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division inspect a Skydio X2D small unmanned aircraft system during an sUAS subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 10:18
    Photo ID: 8620104
    VIRIN: 240829-M-AS577-1169
    Resolution: 3325x2218
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS
    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS
    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS
    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS
    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS
    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS
    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    UAS
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Drone
    ROKMC
    ssang yong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download