SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Robert Lebron, a landing support platoon commander assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the nomenclature of small unmanned aircraft systems during a subject matter expert exchange with Republic of Korea Marines as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)