    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS [Image 6 of 7]

    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Robert Lebron, a landing support platoon commander assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the nomenclature of small unmanned aircraft systems during a subject matter expert exchange with Republic of Korea Marines as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    VIRIN: 240829-M-AS577-1156
    This work, SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    UAS
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Drone
    ROKMC
    ssang yong

