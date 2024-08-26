Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS [Image 5 of 7]

    SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Capt. Min Hyun Park, assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division, poses with a NightFighter X portable counter-unmanned aerial vehicle system during a small unmanned aircraft system subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 10:18
    Photo ID: 8620101
    VIRIN: 240829-M-AS577-1127
    Resolution: 7379x4922
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    This work, SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    UAS
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Drone
    ROKMC
    ssang yong

