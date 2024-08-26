SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marine Corps Capt. Min Hyun Park, assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division, poses with a NightFighter X portable counter-unmanned aerial vehicle system during a small unmanned aircraft system subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)