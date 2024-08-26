SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Melanie Roy, the technical information operations officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, displays a NightFighter X portable counter-unmanned aerial vehicle system to Republic of Korea Marines during a small unmanned aircraft system subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)