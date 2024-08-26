U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Melanie Roy, the technical information operations officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, displays a NightFighter X portable counter-unmanned aerial vehicle system to Republic of Korea Marines during a small unmanned aircraft system subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 10:18
|Photo ID:
|8620099
|VIRIN:
|240829-M-AS577-1092
|Resolution:
|4733x3158
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.