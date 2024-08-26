SY 24 | The Future of Combat: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Exchange Knowledge on sUAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Diego MaganaGarcia, a landing support specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of North Carolina, displays data from a RQ-20 Puma small unmanned aircraft system to Republic of Korea Marines during an sUAS subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise SsangYong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)