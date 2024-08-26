SY 24 | 15th MEU, 31st MEU, ROK Marines Train for CBRN Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division decontaminate a KM9 decontamination vehicle as part of a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear reaction drill with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)